Home / News / World /  Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband assaulted in break-in: Spokesperson

1 min read . 06:42 PM ISTAP
FILE PHOTO- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and her husband, Paul Pelosi

  • US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, is now in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted" by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, and he is now in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery, said her spokesman, Drew Hammill.

Pelosi was not in the residence at the time. Hammill said the assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

