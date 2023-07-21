A conversation with a child during a Kremlin discussion has triggered rumours about Russian President Vladimir Putin's health. The Russian leader displayed confusion regarding the age of a deputy mayor's child, leading to speculation about him possibly having dementia. The Kremlin, however, has firmly stated that President Putin is in good health.

Mint could not independently confirm the development. A video shared on Twitter by blogger Uliana Yapparova captured Vladimir Putin engaged in a conversation with Ivan Shtokman. During their interaction, Shtokman, donning a military uniform, discussed the business achievements that led him to take on the role of deputy mayor in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, expressing a sense of duty towards contributing to his country.

Vladimir Putin then asked about the age of his children. Ivan Shtokman replied, "The youngest is nine" and the elder, 23. To this, the Russian leader said, "Your little one is three years old" praising Ivan Shtokman's decision to go the frontline.

One user wrote, “I specially gathered my strength and personally listened to make sure it was some kind of horror. Are there psychiatrists in the feed?"

Another one wrote, Vladimir Putin's "looking at the ceiling" while "slowly muttering about the search for a place in the country" was "abnormal." “He can't hear people at all," another added while a third concluded that the incident was a display of "dementia".

During an online discussion, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, was observed giving a nonchalant response to news from the Irkutsk governor, Igor Kobzev, regarding the death of soldiers in Ukraine. When Kobzev mentioned troops from his region, Putin swiftly replied, "Pass on my regards to them."