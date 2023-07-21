Speculation mounts over Russian president Vladimir Putin's health as memory lapse fuels dementia rumour. Watch Here1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin's nonchalant response to news of soldier deaths in Ukraine has sparked rumours about his health, with some speculating he may have dementia. The Kremlin denies these claims, stating that Putin is in good health.
A conversation with a child during a Kremlin discussion has triggered rumours about Russian President Vladimir Putin's health. The Russian leader displayed confusion regarding the age of a deputy mayor's child, leading to speculation about him possibly having dementia. The Kremlin, however, has firmly stated that President Putin is in good health.
Vladimir Putin then asked about the age of his children. Ivan Shtokman replied, "The youngest is nine" and the elder, 23. To this, the Russian leader said, "Your little one is three years old" praising Ivan Shtokman's decision to go the frontline.
One user wrote, “I specially gathered my strength and personally listened to make sure it was some kind of horror. Are there psychiatrists in the feed?"
Another one wrote, Vladimir Putin's "looking at the ceiling" while "slowly muttering about the search for a place in the country" was "abnormal." “He can't hear people at all," another added while a third concluded that the incident was a display of "dementia".
During an online discussion, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, was observed giving a nonchalant response to news from the Irkutsk governor, Igor Kobzev, regarding the death of soldiers in Ukraine. When Kobzev mentioned troops from his region, Putin swiftly replied, "Pass on my regards to them."