Another one wrote, Vladimir Putin's "looking at the ceiling" while "slowly muttering about the search for a place in the country" was "abnormal." “He can't hear people at all," another added while a third concluded that the incident was a display of "dementia".During an online discussion, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, was observed giving a nonchalant response to news from the Irkutsk governor, Igor Kobzev, regarding the death of soldiers in Ukraine. When Kobzev mentioned troops from his region, Putin swiftly replied, "Pass on my regards to them."

