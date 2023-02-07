North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un's health has again come to the fore, after his alleged disappearance before the mass parade slated to be held this week, Fox News reported on Monday. According to another report by South Korean-based outlet NK News , it said that Kim skipped a Polibuto meeting on Sunday, which is the third time he has done that. The longest time that the Supreme leader of North Korea remain invisible was in 2014 when he was not seen by the public for 40 days.

Incidentally, North Korea's capital Pyongyang is expected to hold mass parades this week but the leader has not been seen in public for a month. The mass parades are slated to be held in Pyongyang on Tuesday or Wednesday and will be celebrating the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army. Whether or not Kim will make an appearance in the parade, remains to be seen.Kim may use the event to showcase the latest hardware from his growing nuclear weapons and missile programme that's brewing concern for the United States and its allies in Asia.

Kim may use the parade to showcase the latest hardware from his growing nuclear weapons and missile program which is also a growing concern for the US and its allies in Asia, Fox News reported.

The warnings are in part a response to the United States' expanding military drills with South Korea, which the allies have said are aimed at countering the North's evolving threat.North Korea fired more than 70 ballistic missiles in 2022, including potential nuclear-capable weapons designed to strike targets in South Korea or reach the US mainland.

Last week, North Korea threatened to counter US military moves with the “most overwhelming nuclear force" as it condemned US plans to expand its joint exercise with South Korea and deploy more advanced military assets like bombers and aircraft carriers to the region.

*With agency inputs