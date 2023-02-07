Speculations rife on Kim Jong Un's health, misses key meet for third time in a month:Report
- North Korea fired more than 70 ballistic missiles in 2022, including potential nuclear-capable weapons designed to strike targets in South Korea or reach the US mainland
North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un's health has again come to the fore, after his alleged disappearance before the mass parade slated to be held this week, Fox News reported on Monday. According to another report by South Korean-based outlet NK News, it said that Kim skipped a Polibuto meeting on Sunday, which is the third time he has done that. The longest time that the Supreme leader of North Korea remain invisible was in 2014 when he was not seen by the public for 40 days.
