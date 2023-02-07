Incidentally, North Korea's capital Pyongyang is expected to hold mass parades this week but the leader has not been seen in public for a month. The mass parades are slated to be held in Pyongyang on Tuesday or Wednesday and will be celebrating the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army. Whether or not Kim will make an appearance in the parade, remains to be seen.Kim may use the event to showcase the latest hardware from his growing nuclear weapons and missile programme that's brewing concern for the United States and its allies in Asia.