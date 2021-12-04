Home Alone, the 1990 comedy film starring Macaulay Culkin, is considered a Christmas classic. The film showed 8-year-old Kevin McCallister, played by Culkin, setting booby traps around his house to ward off two robbers after his family forgets to take him on a vacation to France. You can now even witness the very same quirky house firsthand this holiday season.

Airbnb has listed the original McCallister house in Chicago, where Home Alone was filmed, for a one-night stay hosted by Devin Ratray, who played Buzz Mccallister, Kevin's elder brother.

“You may not remember me as particularly accommodating, but I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time," Ratray said in a statement by Airbnb.

The Home Alone house can be booked for a one-night stay for up to four guests on December 12 for only $25 (around ₹1,800). The listing follows the release of Home Sweet Home Alone, a new holiday film now streaming on Disney+.

“Big brother Buzz will host an overnight stay in his childhood home while the McCallisters are away for the holidays. Guests will enjoy a cozy holiday scene with a perfectly trimmed tree included, booby traps galore (but don’t worry – you’ll be setting them, not sidestepping them!), Chicago’s finest pizza and a meet and greet with a real-life tarantula," Airbnb said in an Instagram post.

Phot The house would be decked up in Christmas decorations, just as it was in the film.

View Full Image The stairwell in the McCallister house in Chicago. (Photo credit: Airbnb)

View Full Image One of the bedrooms in the McCallister house. (Photo credit: Airbnb)

View Full Image A snapshot of the drawing room of McCallister house. (Photo credit: Airbnb)

View Full Image The dining table in the McCallister, with the ‘battle plan’ to set up booby traps around the house.

In honor of the first-ever stay at the McCallister home, Airbnb will make an one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness.

This stay at McCallister home require strict adherence with local Covid-19 guidelines, Airbnb said. Onsite staff will follow applicable local, state and federal guidelines as well as Airbnb’s Covid-19 safety practices, which include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when required by local laws or guidelines, and abiding by our five-step enhanced cleaning process.

Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Chicago. Airbnb said it is closely monitoring Chicago infection rates and government policies and will offer booking guests a $1,000 Airbnb travel credit if it becomes necessary to cancel the stay.

