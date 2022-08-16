Spending in international business travel won't improve until 2026 - here's why2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 06:19 AM IST
Spending on international business travel will take 18 months longer to return to pre-pandemic levels.
Issues like prolonged inflation, high energy prices, labour shortages and lockdowns in China would likely lead a rebound in global business travel spending to pre-pandemic levels to be postponed by 18 months to 2026, according to a new industry projection.