Spider-Man fans continued jamming theaters to see the newest installment of the superhero franchise, putting aside concerns about rising Covid-19 cases and pushing the film beyond the $1 billion mark to become the top-grossing film of 2021 globally.

Sony Group’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home" took in $84.5 million in domestic ticket sales in its second weekend, researcher Comscore Inc. estimated Monday. The movie, produced along with Walt Disney Co.’s Marvel Studios, had the second-biggest opening in Hollywood history last week, trailing only 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame."

As it has in so many businesses, the pandemic intensified trends already at play in the movie industry. A few big event pictures now grab most of the ticket sales, while other films struggle to find an audience. “No Way Home" maintained its top spot even as a number of new releases vied for Christmas holiday patrons, including the kid-targeted “Sing 2," which brought in $22.3 million domestically over the three-day weekend.

“No Way Home" features an all-star cast, including Tom Holland as the titular superhero and Zendaya as his girlfriend, MJ. In a further tie-in with the Marvel universe, Benedict Cumberbatch also stars as the magic-wielding neurosurgeon Doctor Strange. Other actors from the “Spider-Man" series also appear. The related social media buzz drew fans out of their homes and into theaters, the only place “No Way Home" was available.

“Sing 2," a sequel to the animated film about animals putting on a show from Comcast Corp.’s Universal Pictures, was recommended by about 68% of critics. The picture includes the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson. Its five-day North America total was $39.6 million, including about $1.6 million from some limited Thanksgiving weekend showings.

“The Matrix Resurrections," from Warner Bros., finished third, with $10.8 million. Its cast includes Keanu Reeves as the gravity-defying computer programmer, Neo, and Carrie-Anne Moss, as his dangerous sidekick and love interest. The film, an attempt to revive the franchise after an 18-year hiatus, debuted in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service, potentially diluting its box office. About 68% of critics recommended it, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

“The King’s Man," a prequel to the “Kingsman" spy action series from Disney 20th Century Studios starring Ralph Fiennes, took in $5.92 million, Comscore said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

