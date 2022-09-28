Spike in oil price is breaking our back, says S Jaishankar after talks with US

Despite sanctions from the West, Russian oil import increases by 50 times to India

Amid rising fuel prices and West sanctions against Russia, there has been a 50-times hike in Russian oil imports to India. The trend is in complete contrast to that of developed countries of the West, which are gradually cutting down on their energy trade with Russia post-Ukraine invasion. Now Russian oil accounts for 10 per cent of the total crude imported from overseas. Russian oil made up just 0.2 per cent of all oil imported by India before the Ukraine war.