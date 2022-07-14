Sports Metaverse debuts virtual land sale

A public land sale for owners to purchase a high-end fan cave to hang out with friends from around the world, customise their own NFTs or non-fungible tokens, play pool, stream sports events, advertise, and rent out their land to tenants has been announced by the sports-specific virtual world Sports Metaverse on July 14.
A public land sale for owners to purchase a high-end fan cave to hang out with friends from around the world, customise their own NFTs or non-fungible tokens, play pool, stream sports events, advertise, and rent out their land to tenants has been announced by the sports-specific virtual world Sports Metaverse on July 14. Users can trade NFTs, communicate with sports stars, purchase virtual lands, and visit virtual stadiums. The Sports Metaverse bills itself as the first virtual world completely focused on sports, uniting well-known sportsmen, brands, and clubs.
In the long run, there will be social zones with large screens and retailers, 3D entertainment, athletes' and supporters' 24/7 access to the metaverse, and special-purpose land for the construction of stadiums or event venues. “We've assembled the best metaverse builders in the space, the most forward-thinking Web3 brands, and some of the biggest sports people of all time. The Sports Metaverse is the new frontier—the future of sports is billions of fans instantly connected with one another, their sports icons and brands in the metaverse," commented Chris Worsey, co-founder and CEO of SportsIcon.
Sports Metaverse announced that it was also collaborating with LandWorks, a protocol created by EnterDao on the Ethereum blockchain that facilitates virtual reality landowners to rent out their property without authorization by listing it for specific rent prices on which potential tenants can place bid prices. Users can now purchase land in the Sports Metaverse thanks to a live land sale whitelist. You get the land, a lavish fan cave where you can show off all of your NFTs, and special deals on Sports City and Lion Land. According to Sports Metaverse, there will be 36 private islands, Soccer Land, Baller Land, Gridiron Land, Cricket Land, and many more lands coming in the future.
Sports Metaverse has said via its Twitter handle that “We're building a digital world devoted entirely to sports and we'd like to invite you on the journey. Mini-games with sports icons, fan experiences, sports betting, stadiums in the metaverse and more!"
As per the FAQs of Sports Metaverse, the land will fall as follows: Gold Whitelist Sale starts on Thursday 14th July at 2pm UK | 9am EST | 6am PST, Silver Whitelist Sale starts on Thursday 14th July at 8pm UK | 3pm EST | 12pm PST and Public Sale starts on Friday 15th July at 2pm UK | 9am EST | 6am PST.
