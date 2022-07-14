Sports Metaverse debuts virtual land sale

Sports Metaverse announced that it was also collaborating with LandWorks, a protocol created by EnterDao on the Ethereum blockchain that facilitates virtual reality landowners to rent out their property without authorization by listing it for specific rent prices on which potential tenants can place bid prices. Users can now purchase land in the Sports Metaverse thanks to a live land sale whitelist. You get the land, a lavish fan cave where you can show off all of your NFTs, and special deals on Sports City and Lion Land. According to Sports Metaverse, there will be 36 private islands, Soccer Land, Baller Land, Gridiron Land, Cricket Land, and many more lands coming in the future.

