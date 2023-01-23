Spotify fires 600 staff: What will affected employees get?

Amid the big tech lay-offs across the globe, music streaming platform Spotify Technology on Monday announced that it is planning to cut jobs by about 6% across the company to lower costs. Currently, the company has about 9,800 employees and a 6% job cut would mean laying off about 600 people working for them. The move was announced in a filing Monday morning, confirming reports from over the weekend that there would be job cuts. However, the company also confirmed that it would help the fired employee with severance pay, health care, and career support so that they can sustain the initial crisis.

