Spotify introduces Wrapped service, know all details here
Popular music-streaming service Spotify on 30 November introduced Spotify Wrapped service which would give the listener an annual recap of all the music for its 2022 edition.
The new service will be available from today onwards for Spotify users on Android and iOS. This will let the users know their top artists, songs and genres.
Among new features, Spotify Wrapped 2022 lets the user look at the top artists from India and around the globe from the year.
Custom messages from over 40,000 artists including Indian artists will be played back to top fans through the Spotify Wrapped.
Apart from this, users can share Spotify Wrapped 2022 cards on WhatsApp and Instagram, and Snapchat. Wrapped-themed apparel for Bitmoji users and Wrapped-themed GIFs across supported GIF partners are other additions.
The music steaming app has also created 16 different types of listening personalities for users who will be able to see which of these personalities they fall in.
How to get your Spotify Wrapped 2022 card?
1) Get Spotify's latest version updated on Android or iOS.
2) Open the app, check out your top artists and more right away.
