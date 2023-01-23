Spotify seen cutting staff as soon as this week to cut costs1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 08:24 AM IST
Spotify laid off 38 people from its Gimlet Media and Parcast podcast studios in October, as well as podcast editorial employees in September
Spotify Technology SA is planning layoffs as soon as this week in an effort to curtail costs, according to people familiar with the plans.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×