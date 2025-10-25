'Spotted in London area': Massive manhunt underway after asylum seeker jailed for sexual assault freed by mistake

UK police has started a manhunt to locate a ex asylum seeker who was in jail for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, after the latter was mistakenly released from the HMP Chelmsford prison on Friday.

Hadush Kebatu, the Ethiopian national in question, was jailed in September for a 12-month term for the sex assault crime.

BBC spoke to sources in the prison who have revealed that Kebatu was scheduled for transportation to an immigration detention centre, and would have been deported to his country of origin later.

While the UK prison service has launched a probe into the matter, an officer of the prison has been suspended.

Essex Police has said that Kebatu had boarded a train bound for London from Chelmsford station.

David Lammy, the Justice Secretary of the UK, has expressed his displeasure over the incident, saying that he was "livid on behalf of the public that Kebatu is at large," as per the report.

"Let's be clear Kebatu committed a nasty sexual assault involving a young child and a woman," he also said, adding, "And for those reasons this of course is very serious."

The British Transport Police, along with the London Metropolitan Police and the Essex Police, are investigating the case.

"We understand the concern the public would have regarding this situation and can assure you we have officers working to urgently locate and detain him," a spokesperon from Essex Police told the BBC.

A video footage of Kebatu was captured at Chelmsford's high street, where he was seen in a grey sweatshit and pants with a transparent plastic bag in his hands.

Essex police, in a statement, later said, “Our inquiries show that he was last seen in the London area, and this is our focus. We would urge anyone who sees him, knows where he is or has any information to call 999 immediately."

Kebatu's arrest Kebatu, on 7 July this year, tried to kiss the victim, who was sitting on a bench, and had also made a number of explicit comments about her, the report revealed.

On the very next day, he encountered the same girl and tried to kiss her once again, this time also sexually assaulting her.

He has also been accused of sexual assault of a woman who had tried to help him build a CV.

He was found guilty on five counts by the Chelmsford Magistrates' Court, following which he was given the 12-month prison sentence along with a sexual harm prevention order of five years. This order prevents him from contacting or approaching any female.

He was also put on the sex offenders' register.

How politicians reacted to the case "This is utterly unacceptable and has potentially put my constituents in danger," said Chelmsford's MP, Marie Goldman, who is a Liberal Democrat.

"Conservatives voted against Labour's prisoner release program because it was putting predators back on our streets," she further added in an X post.

Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, said, "He is now walking the streets of Essex. Britain is broken."