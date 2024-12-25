Spreading famine threatens hundreds of thousands of lives in Sudan, panel warns
SummarySudan’s military government, which international agencies have accused of obstructing lifesaving aid, disputes famine findings
Famine has expanded to more areas of Sudan, an international panel monitoring global hunger said Tuesday, as hundreds of thousands of people face starvation in the war-ravaged nation.
