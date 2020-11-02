The first batch of volunteers aged 60 and above have been vaccinated against the pandemic with Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, according to a report.

"[The trials] began early last week. The first group of volunteers underwent health screenings last Thursday, was hospitalised on Sunday and received a dose of the vaccine on October 28. We plan to engage 110 people into the research," Tass news agency quoted Chief Researcher of Russia’s Central Clinical Hospital Nikita Lomakin, who heads the trials, as saying.

As many as 28 members, including people with chronic conditions typical for the elderly, such as diabetes, hypertension and chronic renal insufficiency, were among the first group of volunteers. The oldest person in the group is 82 years of age.

"We noticed no [negative] reactions, at least in the first group of patients: no skin reactions, no increased body temperature, no preclinical [flu] symptoms," Nikita Lomakin added.

As per the researcher, most of the volunteers who were below 60 years of age complained of malaise and increased body temperature within the first 24 to 49 hours of receiving the Covid vaccine.

However, no majorsuch reactions were observed in the elderly group.

The researcher attributed the trend to the fact that human immune system becomes more suppressed with age, the report said.

The second batch of around 25 to 40 elderly volunteers is expected to be convoked on 1 November, the third one - a week later. All volunteers have been insured, the report said.

The Russian doctor added that preliminary conclusions about the outcome of the trials can be made on the 42nd day.

Hope to start mass vaccinations by year-end: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said that all coronavirus experimental vaccines produced by the country have proved effective and that he hopes to start mass vaccinations by December-end.

Putin was speaking by video link to an investor forum in Russia. The Russian president added that Russia is ready to produce COVID-19 vaccines abroad.

Putin also said that there were no plans to introduce a nationwide lockdown in Russia as the country set a record for new coronavirus infections and fatalities.

"We clearly understand how to act and therefore we are not planning to introduce sweeping restrictive measures, to launch a so-called nationwide lockdown, when the economy and business operations practically stop," Putin told an investment forum via video conference.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via