As the race to develop and distribute a potential Covid-19 vaccine is speeding up across the world, Russia's coronavirus vaccine candidate Sputnik V , also touted as the world's first Covid-19 vaccine to be registered, will be priced 'much lower' than the other covid vaccines such as Pfizer's and Modern's candidates, according to Sputnik V's developers .

"Translating pharma lingo: the announced price of Pfizer of USD 19.50 and Moderna of USD 25-USD 37 per dose actually means their price of USD 39 and USD 50-USD 74 per person. Two doses are required per person for the Pfizer, Sputnik V and Moderna vaccines. The price of Sputnik V will be much lower," Sputnik V's official account tweeted.

Samples of Sputnik V have already been delivered to India, Hungary, Armenia, Belarus and other countries for ongoing trials. Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that dozens of other countries have also expressed their wish to buy Russian COVID vaccines, including EpiVacCorona, that was registered in October.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vector platform.

Earlier this month, developers of Sputnik V, RDIF and Gamaleya Institute, announced interim data from a large trial suggests the shot appears to be 92% effective.

The statement, which did not include detailed information about the trial, comes just two days after a similar one from Pfizer Inc., but is based on far fewer virus cases. Some experts suggest the data may have been rushed out in an effort to keep up with the worldwide race for a successful coronavirus vaccine.

On November 17, Moderna, in its official statement, had announced that the independent, U.S. NIH-appointed Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 has informed Moderna that the trial has met the statistical criteria pre-specified in the study protocol for efficacy, with a vaccine efficacy of 94.5%.

The US-based pharma giant will charge governments between $25 and $37 per dose of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, depending on the amount ordered, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told German weekly Welt am Sonntag (WamS).

Similarly, on November 18, Pfizer-BioNTech developed vaccine candidate's final results from the late-stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine was found to be 95% effective and had no serious side effects on older people.

