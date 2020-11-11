Sputnik V vaccine has 92% efficacy, shows 21-day interim data

The interim data of Sputnik V vaccine, which is based on a combination of two adenoviruses, comes just two days after US-based firm Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said that their messenger RNA vaccine was 90% effective against the novel coronavirus, based on infection of 94 participants who had contracted the disease from a total of around 40,000 people who got two doses of vaccine. The interim analysis was done seven days after receiving the second dose and 28 days after the first dose.