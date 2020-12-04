Sputnik V vaccine: Moscow launches online registration for Covid-19 vaccination

Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin called for mass vaccinations against Covid-19, Moscow launched an online service today for people to book appointments to be vaccinated.

Sputnik V, one of two Russian-made vaccines to have received regulatory approval in Russia despite clinical trials being incomplete, requires two injections. Interim trials showed it is 92% effective at protecting people from the novel coronavirus.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko had earlier said that more than 100,000 people had already been vaccinated against the deadly virus, as Moscow presented its Sputnik V vaccine to the United Nations over video link.

As many as 10 vaccines are being developed in Russia, TASS news agency cited Anna Popova, head of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, as saying.

Moscow residents can register for free vaccination

Residents of Moscow can register for free vaccination at 70 points around the city, with appointments starting from Saturday, the mayor's website informed.

Initially, appointments will be available for social workers, doctors and teachers aged between 18 and 60, in both state and private institutions. Any Moscow resident with an online account can book an appointment, but the website said people must show proof of occupation.

"For other Moscow residents, free vaccination will become available later," the website stated.

Meanwhile, Russia on Friday reported 27,403 fresh Covid-19 cases, dropping back from the record high hit on Thursday.

Over 20,000 people in Moscow had received the Sputnik V injection, of whom 273 had fallen ill with Covid-19, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

She said the defence ministry was due this month to receive 100,000 doses of the vaccine, enough for 50,000 military personnel.

Russia has resisted imposing lockdowns during the second wave of the virus, preferring targeted regional curbs.

With 2,402,949 infections, Russia only fewer COVID-19 cases only than the United States, India and Brazil. It has recorded 42,176 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Putin's "large-scale vaccinations" statement came after UK became the first country to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, which it plans to roll out from early next week, for widespread use.

