Sputnik V vaccine: Moscow to open new Covid-19 vaccination centres this week

As the race for vaccination begins as potential coronavirus vaccine candidates get nod for emergency authorization on priority basis in a few countries, Moscow is ready to open its new COVID-19 vaccination centres on Saturday and the first people to receive the shot will be teachers, doctors and social workers, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a large-scale voluntary vaccination programme against COVID-19 to begin next week across Russia, saying teachers and doctors should be first in line to get the flagship Sputnik V vaccine.

People in Moscow will be able to register for the jab online from Friday, Sobyanin said in a statement on his website.

Russia became the first country to register the world's first COVID-19 vaccine on August 11. Sputnik V, named after Russia's first satellite, has been developed by Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry.

Last month, Russia said that its vaccine is 92 per cent effective at protecting people from the COVID-19, according to the first interim analysis.

Meanwhile, coronavirus infections in Russia hit a new record on Thursday, as the country's authorities reported 28,145 new confirmed cases -- the highest daily spike in the pandemic and an increase of 2,800 cases from those registered the previous day.

Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases - nearly 2.4 million - remains the world's fourth-highest. The government coronavirus task force has reported 41,607 deaths in the pandemic.

This week officials in St. Petersburg, Russia's second largest city and one of the hardest-hit cities in the country, announced additional restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.