Sputnik V vaccine’s early efficacy trial data expected this month, says RDIF

New Delhi: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Monday said that it plans to release interim data from its efficacy trials of Sputnik V vaccine in its home country later this month.

"Our strong belief is that the world needs a large portfolio of successful vaccines based on different platforms. We also expect to publish interim efficacy data of Sputnik V clinical trials in November," RDIF chief executive officer Kirill Dmitriev said, while “welcoming" the successful interim efficacy results of Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine today.

The Sputnik V vaccine, jointly developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and RDIF, is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trial in Russia, with the developers planning to enrol 40,000 participants. Phase 3 trial for the vaccine was also started in the UAE last month.

In India, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is in pact with RDIF to conduct clinical development and distribution of 100 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine post approval.

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company will be conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials with around 100 and 1,400 participants respectively. Dr Reddy’s chief executive officer Erez Israeli last month said that the firm is aiming to complete the phase 3 trials by May.

Dmitriev’s comments come on the back of US-based pharma company Pfizer Inc and German biotech company BioNTech today announcing that their mRNA-based covid vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, has demonstrated evidence of 90% efficacy against COVID-19 in participants. The efficacy rate was found in the first interim analysis conducted on November 8, 2020 by an external, independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) from the Phase 3 clinical study.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE are the first companies to show successful interim efficacy data from a large-scale clinical trial of a covid-19 vaccine.

