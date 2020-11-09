Sputnik V vaccine’s early efficacy trial data expected this month, says RDIF

Dmitriev’s comments come on the back of US-based pharma company Pfizer Inc and German biotech company BioNTech today announcing that their mRNA-based covid vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, has demonstrated evidence of 90% efficacy against COVID-19 in participants. The efficacy rate was found in the first interim analysis conducted on November 8, 2020 by an external, independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) from the Phase 3 clinical study.