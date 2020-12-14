Sputnik V vaccine shows 91.4% efficacy in third interim analysis

Third interim data on Sputnik V vaccine’s phase 3 trial in Russia showed that the adenovirus vector jabs were 91.4% effective at preventing covid-19, its co-developer Russian Direct Investment Fund ( RDIF ) said in a statement on Monday.

The interim analysis of the phase 3 trial was the last one before the trial completes in May, when the vaccine developer would conduct a final analysis to determine the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, a spokesperson for the company said.

Efficacy rate of the vaccine, co-developed by Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology and RDIF, was determined when 78 covid-19 cases were reported across the vaccine and placebo arms of the trial, and was the same as the rate calculated in the second interim analysis after 39 cases were reported.

“The Sputnik V vaccine efficacy against severe cases of coronavirus was 100%. Among the confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, 20 severe cases were recorded in the placebo group, while no severe cases were recorded in the vaccine group," RDIF said in a statement.

Evaluation of efficacy in the third interim analysis was carried out among 22,714 volunteers, with three-fourth of them receiving vaccine and the rest placebo.

Of these, while there were 62 cases in the placebo arm, 16 were reported in the vaccine arm.

“We will definitely share the results achieved with the scientific community and will be happy to discuss them with all interested colleagues. Monitoring of participants’ condition will continue," Gamaleya deputy director Denis Logunov said in a statement.

As of December 14, more than 26,000 volunteers were vaccinated at 29 medical centres in Russia as part of the ongoing clinical trials. Phase 3 clinical trials are also ongoing in Belarus, the United Arab Emirates, Venezuela and other countries, while in India Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is conducting a Phase 2 and 3 study.

Dr Reddy’s is in a pact with RDIF to conduct clinical trials of the vaccine in India as well as sell up to 100 million doses of it, when the shots get approval from the Indian regulator.

RDIF is also in a pact with Hetero Biopharma to manufacture 100 million doses per year of the vaccine, which will be sold primarily in India, but also for exports in other countries.

