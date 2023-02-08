Spy balloon row: China refused to take its call , says Pentagon
The Defense Department asked for the call between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe right after the balloon was shot down on Feb 4.
China rebuffed the Pentagon when it tried to arrange a phone call between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and China’s defense minister after the US shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon, a Defense Department spokesman said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×