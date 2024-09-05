China's spy agency has issued a warning to students with access to sensitive information, cautioning them against being enticed by "handsome men" or "beautiful women" who might try to recruit them for espionage or to compromise national security.

In a statement shared on WeChat, the Ministry of State Security detailed various methods that could be used to manipulate students into revealing confidential information.

Also Read: How spies should use technology

The ministry said that foreign spies are working to lure loyal Chinese to betray their country -- often in lurid and unusual ways -- since opening a WeChat account last year.

“State security departments have found that workers of foreign espionage and intelligence organisations have carried out targeted wooing and infiltration of young students,” it added.

However, the agency did not reveal specific details of any countries that have targeted Chinese students.

Workers for foreign intelligence agencies specifically target college students with access to classified and sensitive scientific research data, disguising themselves as university scholars, and employees of scientific research institutions and consulting companies, the agency said.

"They take advantage of the characteristics of young students' strong curiosity and willingness to try new things," a statement said.

The foreign spies lure young Chinese students “with high-paying part-time opportunities in the name of market research or academic exchanges,” it also said.

Additionally, the Chinese spy agency revealed that after students express interest, foreign intelligence agencies offer “free training and guidance” via social media, phone calls, or video conferencing. They often use the pretense of “handsome men” and “beautiful women” who appear intimate and considerate, luring young students into their traps with false affection.