Squarespace's chief marketing officer Kinjil Mathur has said getting a job is hard now and a Gen Z graduate will know who faces the risk of unemployment, according to a report. “You’ve got to be willing to do whatever it takes” early in your career, said Mathur.

Kinjil Mathur is based in New York and has worked in the fashion and tech sector. She had to become creative in her approach when she started 20 years ago, as per the report.

Mathur also said that Generation X and geriatric millennials had a comparatively easier experience in terms of employment. She did not expect to get a job just after obtaining a finance degree in 2000. As per the report, Mathur was “worried about her future."

“Every single summer I was trying to find some internship," Mathur told Fortune. “I just wanted to get experience," she said.

She shared her experience of reaching out to businesses and people in her city, calling up corporations, asking for internships and offering to work for free. This worked for Mathur, and she landed a job at a travel company called Travelocity during her first summer at the University of Texas and worked for free which made a priceless impact on her resume, as per the report.

“You’ve got to be willing to do whatever it takes" early in your career, said Mathur.

Mathur was willing to work for free and give the extra hours even during the weekends. “I was not focused on travelling," Mathur said. She highlighted the importance of willingness to work at any hour, at any pay, and doing any job.

The snowball effect of internship: The first internship experience in Mathur's life made her get through the door for the upcoming ones. She got an internship next summer break using the experience of the first one, Mathur told Fortune.

Mathur's edge was that she talked to the people interviewing her differently. Having some insights into the industry, she picked up the way people talk about business. This helped her resonate better with the rest of the bunch, said the report. Later, Mathur was offered a full-time job as a technology consultant at Protiviti, a global consultancy firm.

“I was in my 20s advising much more senior people on all things tech at their company," Mathur said as per the report. “So you can imagine that dynamic too, it wasn’t an easy job," she added.

The situation of Gen Z in job market: Similar to Mathur, the young graduates of Generation Z are trying out their luck with strangers in corporate firms, just to have a chance to get their foot in the door and grab an employment opportunity.

Fortune reported about Ashleigh Spiliopoulou who told the magazine about her journey of stumbling upon Emerge, her dream employer through Instagram. The approach that she made was different and that gave her the edge. She emailed the founder with a catchy subject line “proposal to hustle," and now she works as a senior accounts executive in the firm. She described her cold email approach as a "life hack to avoiding long interview processes."

Mathur also shed light on the importance of making an effort, as a cold call, email, or tweet may open the doors; but one has to make the effort after that. She urged the young generation to take things seriously, as that got her a full-time job offer. An employer can withdraw an opportunity as quickly as they present it.

Mathur suggested that Gen Z needs to get rid of their demand list for their potential employers and focus more on hustling. "The list of criteria for people coming out of college, or in college, right now is so long," she said, adding that the time to be picky will come later in life.

The focus of job seekers should be to show their willingness to work and say “If anyone can give me any kind of experience, I would be forever indebted to them", said Mathur.

