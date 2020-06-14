Squat on Western-style toilet to achieve five-digit stock price: Mitsui Mining

A bizarre yet interesting shareholder proposal floated by Japanese company Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd said that directors, corporate auditors, and employees shall squat on western-style toilet seat when they defecate to enhance their physical strength and make an effort every day to achieve a five-digit stock price, according to the summary of the company’s 95th annual general meeting.

However, the proposal was not approved by the board of directors who said the company’s performance depended on the mental attitude of employees.

The reasoning behind the bizarre proposal was that if you squat, you had better bowel movement, which acts as good motivation to work.

However, as they could not replace all the western-style toilets with Japanese-style toilets because of the cost involved, the company suggested that squatting on western-style toilets be included in the code of conduct.

“If you squat on Japanese-style toilet, you have a large quantity of evacuation. In short, good bowel movement is good for health and is the source of motivation to work," read the summary of the annual general meeting uploaded on the website.

This is not a laughing matter and the logic mentioned in the proposal can be applied to the company, it said.

Employees lacked cost consciousness, which is needed to improve profits, according to the company.

“It is unreasonable to replace the existing western-style toilets with Japanese-style ones as cost reduction is the current priority," said the company.

“Therefore, the company’s employees should squat on the toilet seats of western-style toilets when they defecate to tenaciously enhance their lower body strength," it said.

The company said that doing so as a basic action and the capabilities of the individual will be enhanced.

“Squatting every day and recognizing the importance of cost reduction will also lead to good results in terms of health management. Moreover, because the basic action requires concentration, daily practice will lead to a reduction in the time required, resulting in a reduction of overtime," said the company.

The board of directors, however, deemed such as step unnecessary. The company’s directors, corporate auditors, and employees fulfil their duties to enhance corporate value each day in accordance with the code of conduct and that the proposal should be limited to mental attitude, said the board of directors.

Mitsui is involved in the manufacturing of functional engineered materials and electronic materials, non-ferrous metal smelting, minerals resource development, precious metal recycling, raw material related businesses, manufacturing and sale of automotive components.

