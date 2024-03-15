Squid Game actor O Yeong-su convicted of sexual harassment, handed 8 month prison sentence
South Korean actor O Yeong-su, 79-year-old , who was charged with two counts of sexual harassment in 2017, had denied the accusations.
Squid Game actor O Yeong-su, who starred in the first season of the popular Netflix series, was convicted on charges of sexual harassment, on Friday. O Yeong-su, the first South Korean actor to have won a Golden Globe award for best supporting role in television for his portrayal of the elderly character Oh II-nam, has now been handed a suspended prison sentence of 8 months.