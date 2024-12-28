South Korean parliament erupted into chaos as lawmakers voted to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo on Friday. They impeached acting president Han Duck-soo, two weeks after the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The impeachment of Prime Minister Han, who has been acting president since President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached for declaring martial law on December 3, threw the country's once-vibrant “democratic success story into uncharted territory," DW News reported.

Lawmakers from the ruling People's Power Party (PPP) loudly protested in parliament after the speaker said only a simple majority was required for impeachment to pass, instead of the two-thirds required to remove Yoon.

PPP lawmakers began chanting angrily, with many rushing towards Woo, demanding that he resign. They did not take part in the vote. A video clip showing the chaos in the South Korean Parliament went viral on Friday.

In addition to being the second impeachment of a head of state in just two weeks, Friday's vote was also South Korea's first impeachment of an acting president.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will now step into the roles of both acting president and prime minister. According to AFP, he pledged to do all he can to end the political upheaval gripping his country.

"Minimising governmental turmoil is of utmost importance at this moment," Choi said in an address shortly after his appointment as acting leader, adding that "the government will also dedicate all its efforts to overcoming this period of turmoil."

Amid the ongoing crisis, South Korea's won touched a 16-year low against the US dollar on Friday, faring worse than in the immediate aftermath of Yoon's martial law declaration, which sent the currency sliding to a two-year low against the greenback.