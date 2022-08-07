Sri Lanka asks China to defer arrival of ship after India objects

As Sri Lanka battles its worst economic crisis in seven decades, India this year alone has provided it nearly $4 billion in support.
Diplomatic relations between India and China have been strained since clashes in 2020 between troops along a remote Himalayan border. At least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in the fighting, which led to a massive build-up of troops on both sides.
