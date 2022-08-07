Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Sri Lanka asks China to defer arrival of ship after India objects

Sri Lanka asks China to defer arrival of ship after India objects

After India's objection, Sri Lanka has asked China to suspend arrival of its vessel that was on its way to Hambantota Port of the island country
1 min read . 01:15 PM ISTReuters

Sri Lanka has asked China to suspend arrival of its research and survey vessel to Hambantota port, after India objected Chinese ship's visit to the island country

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sri Lanka has asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese survey ship to the island country after an objection from India, a government source told Reuters on Sunday.

Sri Lanka has asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese survey ship to the island country after an objection from India, a government source told Reuters on Sunday.

The Chinese research and survey vessel, Yuan Wang 5, was still on its way to Sri Lanka's Hambantota port. It is scheduled to arrive there on Aug. 11, according to shipping data from Refinitiv.

The Chinese research and survey vessel, Yuan Wang 5, was still on its way to Sri Lanka's Hambantota port. It is scheduled to arrive there on Aug. 11, according to shipping data from Refinitiv.

India worries that the Chinese-built and leased port of Hambantota will be used by China as a military base in India's backyard. The $1.5 billion port is near the main shipping route from Asia to Europe.

India worries that the Chinese-built and leased port of Hambantota will be used by China as a military base in India's backyard. The $1.5 billion port is near the main shipping route from Asia to Europe.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

Last week, a spokesperson for the Sri Lankan government said the ship was only stopping at Hambantota for refuelling.

Last week, a spokesperson for the Sri Lankan government said the ship was only stopping at Hambantota for refuelling.

China is one of Sri Lanka's biggest lenders and has also financed airports, roads and railways, unsettling India.

China is one of Sri Lanka's biggest lenders and has also financed airports, roads and railways, unsettling India.

As Sri Lanka battles its worst economic crisis in seven decades, India this year alone has provided it nearly $4 billion in support.

As Sri Lanka battles its worst economic crisis in seven decades, India this year alone has provided it nearly $4 billion in support.

Diplomatic relations between India and China have been strained since clashes in 2020 between troops along a remote Himalayan border. At least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in the fighting, which led to a massive build-up of troops on both sides.

Diplomatic relations between India and China have been strained since clashes in 2020 between troops along a remote Himalayan border. At least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in the fighting, which led to a massive build-up of troops on both sides.

Foreign security analysts describe the Yuan Wang 5 as one of China's latest space-tracking ships, used to monitor satellite, rocket and intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

Foreign security analysts describe the Yuan Wang 5 as one of China's latest space-tracking ships, used to monitor satellite, rocket and intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.