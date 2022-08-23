Sri Lanka crisis: Aim to cut fiscal deficit in 2023 budget, says senior minister

To cope with the ongoing economic crisis, Sri Lanka is aiming to reduce its fiscal deficit to 6.8% in 2023 budget against the projected figure of 9.9% in 2022
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Sri Lanka, the crisis struck island nation, is slogging hard to pull itself out of the economic train-wreck. One of the measures planned to recover from the crisis involves reducing the fiscal deficit to 6.8 per cent in 2023 from the projected 9.9 per cent in 2022, a senior Cabinet Minister said on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Sri Lanka, the crisis struck island nation, is slogging hard to pull itself out of the economic train-wreck. One of the measures planned to recover from the crisis involves reducing the fiscal deficit to 6.8 per cent in 2023 from the projected 9.9 per cent in 2022, a senior Cabinet Minister said on Tuesday.
This comes ahead of the visit by the IMF delegation for a bailout package to the crisis-hit nation.
This comes ahead of the visit by the IMF delegation for a bailout package to the crisis-hit nation.
The unprecedented economic crisis in Sri Lanka has led to severe shortages of fuel and other essentials, leading to long serpentine queues in front of filling stations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The unprecedented economic crisis in Sri Lanka has led to severe shortages of fuel and other essentials, leading to long serpentine queues in front of filling stations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sri Lanka with a population of 22 million has been going through a historic political turmoil as it has witnessed a significant political churn following massive mass protests that forced former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign from his post.
Sri Lanka with a population of 22 million has been going through a historic political turmoil as it has witnessed a significant political churn following massive mass protests that forced former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign from his post.
Bandula Gunawardena, the Cabinet spokesman and Minister of Information said on Tuesday, "Sri Lanka is planning to cut the budget deficit to 6.8 per cent of gross domestic product in 2023 from an expected 9.9 per cent in 2022."
Bandula Gunawardena, the Cabinet spokesman and Minister of Information said on Tuesday, "Sri Lanka is planning to cut the budget deficit to 6.8 per cent of gross domestic product in 2023 from an expected 9.9 per cent in 2022."
“The Cabinet of ministers has approved a fiscal framework for 2023-2025. Sri Lanka is facing the worst fiscal crisis in its history," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The Cabinet of ministers has approved a fiscal framework for 2023-2025. Sri Lanka is facing the worst fiscal crisis in its history," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Gunawardena further said, “We have to eventually bring down the deficit to 5% of the GDP to manage debt, reduce money printing and have low inflation."
Gunawardena further said, “We have to eventually bring down the deficit to 5% of the GDP to manage debt, reduce money printing and have low inflation."
This announcement is economically strategic since it comes ahead of the visit by the IMF delegation which will arrive here tonight. The delegation is visiting to resume talks on reaching the staff level agreement between 24 and 31 August.
This announcement is economically strategic since it comes ahead of the visit by the IMF delegation which will arrive here tonight. The delegation is visiting to resume talks on reaching the staff level agreement between 24 and 31 August.
On Monday, the government’s statistics office said that the overall rate of inflation as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) on a year on year basis had gone up to 66.7% in July over the 58.9% recorded in June.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Monday, the government’s statistics office said that the overall rate of inflation as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) on a year on year basis had gone up to 66.7% in July over the 58.9% recorded in June.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Statistics office stating the reason behind the rise in NCPI in its release mentioned, “This was mainly due to the higher price levels prevailing in both food and non-food groups. The food group increased to 82.5 in July 2022 from 75.8 in June 2022."
Statistics office stating the reason behind the rise in NCPI in its release mentioned, “This was mainly due to the higher price levels prevailing in both food and non-food groups. The food group increased to 82.5 in July 2022 from 75.8 in June 2022."
World Bank in its latest assessment had found that Sri Lanka is ranked 5th in the world with the highest food price inflation. It is ranked behind Zimbabwe, Venezuela, and Turkey, while Lebanon leads the list.
World Bank in its latest assessment had found that Sri Lanka is ranked 5th in the world with the highest food price inflation. It is ranked behind Zimbabwe, Venezuela, and Turkey, while Lebanon leads the list.
The World Bank fears that the global crisis that has got triggered by high food prices will drive millions more into extreme poverty, magnifying hunger and malnutrition while threatening to erase hard-won gains in development.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The World Bank fears that the global crisis that has got triggered by high food prices will drive millions more into extreme poverty, magnifying hunger and malnutrition while threatening to erase hard-won gains in development.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, and the continued economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic are reversing years of development gains and pushing food prices to all-time highs.
The war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, and the continued economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic are reversing years of development gains and pushing food prices to all-time highs.
Countries falling in the low and middle income groups are the ones most affected by the rising food prices since they spend a larger share of their income on food than people in high-income countries.
Countries falling in the low and middle income groups are the ones most affected by the rising food prices since they spend a larger share of their income on food than people in high-income countries.