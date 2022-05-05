Sri Lanka crisis: DMK MPs to donate one month's salary to the CM fund. Details here1 min read . 12:24 PM IST
- Sri Lanka's usable foreign reserves dropped down to less than USD 50 million, Finance Minister Ali Sabry informed Parliament
Amid Sri Lanka's economic crisis, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs will donate their one month salary to the chief minister fund for Sri Lanka, the party announced on Thursday
On Wednesday, Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Ali Sabry informed Parliament that usable foreign reserves dropped down to less than USD 50 million. The Parliament convened for a crucial session after the main Opposition party submitted no-confidence motions against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government for mishandling the country's worst economic crisis.
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), the main opposition party, handed over to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena two motions of no-confidence against the SLPP coalition government and embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa under Article 42 of the Constitution.
Article 42 stipulates that the President is responsible to Parliament for the exercise, performance and discharge of his functions. Any motion needs seven days' notice before getting into the order paper for debate.
A date has not yet been announced for a vote on the no-confidence motions.
