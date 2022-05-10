This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sri Lanka crisis LIVE updates: Emergency powers given to military, police
2 min read.04:05 PM ISTAgencies
Sri Lanka updates: The new powers for the military mean they can detain people for up to 24 hours before handing them to police, while private property can be searched by force
As Sri Lanka battles its worst economic crisis in history, the island nation today gave emergency powers on Tuesday to its military and police to detain people without warrants. The move comes a day clashes that killed seven people and injured more than 200. Thousands of protesters had defied curfew to attack government figures, setting ablaze homes, shops and businesses in violence that prompted Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign. The president had already declared a state of emergency on Friday as protests escalated.
Here are the latest updates from Sri Lanka:
- Hundreds defy Sri Lanka curfew after deadly unrest - Fresh protests erupted in Sri Lanka's capital today, defying a government curfew after five people died in the worst violence in weeks of demonstrations over a dire economic crisis. Demonstrators showed no sign they would back down, even after scores were injured.
- India 'fully' supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability - In view of the current situation in Sri Lanka, Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi on Tuesday said that India is fully supportive of democracy, stability, and economic recovery of the island nation.
- Sri Lanka's ex-PM will not flee country - Sri Lanka's Mahinda Rajapaksa -- who resigned as prime minister after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters and sparked a day of violence -- will not flee the country, his son said.
- New powers for the military - The new powers for the military mean they can detain people for up to 24 hours before handing them to police, while private property can be searched by force, including private vehicles, the government said in a gazette notification. Shortages of fuel, food and medicine have brought thousands onto the streets in more than a month of protests that had been mostly peaceful until this week.
