Sri Lanka crisis: President Rajapaksa to resign today? What we know so far2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 09:26 AM IST
- Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew out of the country and landed in Maldives in the wee hours today
As protests grew louder over the devastating economic crisis in Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is due to offer his resignation today, flew out of the country and landed in Maldives in the wee hours today. Earlier this week, Rajapaksa had fled his residence to shift to a safe location as demonstrators stormed his official residence in Colombo.