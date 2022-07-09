Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters break into President’s House

Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters break into President’s House

Demonstrators run from tear gas used by police during a protest demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa
1 min read . 02:13 PM ISTPTI

Police used tear gas and water cannons and opened fire to disperse protesters this morning to prevent protesters from entering

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sri Lankan protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday entered his official residence here after putting down the barricades.

Sri Lankan protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday entered his official residence here after putting down the barricades.

Police used tear gas and water cannons and opened fire to disperse protesters this morning to prevent protesters from entering.

Police used tear gas and water cannons and opened fire to disperse protesters this morning to prevent protesters from entering.

However, the protesters entered the President's House after putting down the barricades.

However, the protesters entered the President's House after putting down the barricades.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was facing calls for resignation since March was using the President’s House as his residence and office since protesters came to occupy the entrance to his office early April.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was facing calls for resignation since March was using the President’s House as his residence and office since protesters came to occupy the entrance to his office early April.

President Gotabaya had already vacated the premises before the protests began in Colombo.

President Gotabaya had already vacated the premises before the protests began in Colombo.

Meanwhile, at least 30 persons including two police officers were injured during ongoing protests and were admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo. 

Meanwhile, at least 30 persons including two police officers were injured during ongoing protests and were admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.