Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters set PM's private residence on fire
Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is willing to resign to make way for all-party government, he said on Saturday
Protesters broke into the Sri Lankan prime minister's private residence and set it on fire, hours after he said he would resign when a new government is formed, in the biggest day of angry demonstrations on Saturday that also saw crowds storming the president's home and office.