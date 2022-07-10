Sri Lanka Crisis | Protestors discover high-security bunker in President Palace, watch video1 min read . 09:25 PM IST
Two days after the violent angry protesters stormed in to the Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo, a video of them discovering a high security bunker in the compound has come to limelight.
The bunker, found hidden by a fake cupboard, goes underground and is accessed by an elevator, reports said. Also, the heavy door of the bunker could not be opened, it added.
It is suspected that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa may have used to escape.
Gripped by an unprecedented economic crisis, the island nation saw hundreds of thousands of protesters on the streets around the Presidential Palace. The protestors have been demanding Rajapaksa's resignation for his government's mismanagement of the crisis.
Protestors not only barged into the Rajapaksa's residence, but were seen on Rajapaksa's bed, jumping into the swimming pool in the compound and even seen lounging in his living room.
Rajapaksa fled his official residence shortly before angry protestors overran the compound and his office nearby on 9 July. Rajapaksa's whereabouts remain unknown.
Meanwhile, protestors set fire Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence on Saturday. "Protesters have broken into the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and have set it on fire," said the Lankan Prime Minister's Office in a statement.
Sri Lanka had announced in April that it was suspending nearly $7 billion foreign debt repayment due for 2022 out of about $25 billion due through 2026.
