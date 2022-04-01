In the wake of Sri Lanka witnessing protests over the government's handling of the country's economic crisis, hundreds of protesters tried to storm the home of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the capital Colombo, demanding his resignation on Thursday. The Sri Lankan police resorted to the use of tear gas and water cannons to quell the protests. While Rajapaksa was not at home at the time of protests, a video shared on social media showed men and women shouting "lunatic, lunatic go home" and demanding that all members of the powerful Rajapaksa family step down, as per news agency AFP report.

