This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / World / Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
1 min read.05:53 AM ISTReuters
Sri Lanka is in the midst of its worst economic crisis in years with rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day as the government scrambles to secure foreign exchange to pay for fuel imports
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a nationwide public emergency late on Friday following violent protests over the country's worst economic crisis in decades.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a nationwide public emergency late on Friday following violent protests over the country's worst economic crisis in decades.
In a Sri Lankan government gazette notification, Rajapaksa said the decision was taken in the interests of public security, the protection of public order, and to ensure the maintenance of supplies and essential services.
In a Sri Lankan government gazette notification, Rajapaksa said the decision was taken in the interests of public security, the protection of public order, and to ensure the maintenance of supplies and essential services.
On Thursday hundreds of protesters clashed with police and military outside President Rajapaksa's residence in a suburb of the capital, Colombo.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Thursday hundreds of protesters clashed with police and military outside President Rajapaksa's residence in a suburb of the capital, Colombo.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Police arrested 53 people and imposed a curfew in and around Colombo on Friday to contain sporadic protests that have broken out over shortages of essential items including fuel and other goods.
Police arrested 53 people and imposed a curfew in and around Colombo on Friday to contain sporadic protests that have broken out over shortages of essential items including fuel and other goods.
The island nation of 22 million people is in the midst of its worst economic crisis in years with rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day as the government scrambles to secure foreign exchange to pay for fuel imports.
The island nation of 22 million people is in the midst of its worst economic crisis in years with rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day as the government scrambles to secure foreign exchange to pay for fuel imports.
Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds near the president's residence on Thursday, after they torched several police and army vehicles.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds near the president's residence on Thursday, after they torched several police and army vehicles.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
One official said at least two dozen police personnel were injured in the clashes, but declined to comment on the number of protesters who were hurt.
One official said at least two dozen police personnel were injured in the clashes, but declined to comment on the number of protesters who were hurt.
Tourism minister Prasanna Ranatunge warned such protests would harm economic prospects.