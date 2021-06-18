Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Sri Lanka detects first patient infected with Delta variant of coronavirus

Sri Lanka detects first patient infected with Delta variant of coronavirus

Sri Lankan health officials collect swab samples from people
1 min read . 05:23 AM IST AP

Sri Lanka has seen a sharp increase of positive cases and deaths since April because of the celebrations and shopping by the people during the traditional new year festival

Authorities say the first delta variant in the community has been detected in Sri Lanka.

Dr Chandima Jeewandara, Director of immunology and molecular medicine of the Sri Jayewardenepra University says the delta variant has been detected in five samples collected from the capital Colombo.

Dr. Jeewandara says it's the first community detection. Previously, two people were found to be infected with the delta variant in a quarantine facility.

The delta variant was first identified in neighbouring India and is considered a more transmissible version of the disease.

Sri Lanka has seen a sharp increase of positive cases and deaths since April because of the celebrations and shopping by the people during the traditional new year festival.

Sri Lanka's total confirmed positive cases have reached 230,692 and 2,374 confirmed deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

