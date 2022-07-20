Sri Lanka election: Six-time PM Ranil Wickremesinghe wins presidency2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 02:37 PM IST
- Sri Lanka's new President: Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Wednesday overwhelmingly elected as president
Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe will be the country's next president until 2024. Wickremesinghe to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the crisis-wracked country and resigned last week. "Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected as the eighth executive president under the constitution," the secretary general of parliament said after counting finished.