Sri Lanka Elections 2024: Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates Sri Lanka’s new president Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Sri Lanka's new president, after his swearing-in

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal (with inputs from PTI)
Updated23 Sep 2024, 01:36 PM IST
Sri Lanka Elections 2024: Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates Anura Kumara Dissanayake
Sri Lanka Elections 2024: Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated new Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, soon after he was sworn into office on Monday, September 23.

Popularly known as AKD, Dissanayake is the ninth president of Sri Lanka. The 56-year-old leader of the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) was sworn in by the country's Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Election Result LIVE: Anura Kumara Dissanayake takes oath as President

Anura Dissanayake defeated his closest rival, Sajith Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), in Sri Lanka Elections 2024. According to the island nation's official media, Xi Jinping congratulated Dissanayake soon after his swearing-in.

More about Anura Dissanayake

Dissanayake is Sri Lanka’s first-ever Marxist party leader to become head of state. In 2023, he visited China and interacted with Chinese officials on bilateral ties.

Also Read | Sri Lankan President-elect Anura Kumara Dissanayake thanks PM Modi

China, along with India, is Sri Lanka's largest lender. In a debt swap, China took over the Hambantota port on a 99-year lease.

‘Anti India’ ‘Pro-China Leaning’

The new Sri Lankan President is known for his pro-China leanings. Some of his public statements and decisions didn't seem to favour India's interests.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake did not support the implementation of the 13th amendment of the Sri Lankan Constitution, which devolves powers to the country’s Tamil minority. It has been India's long-standing demand from its island neighbour.

Dissanayake’s party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), is also known for its anti-India and pro-China leanings. The party’s founding leader, the late Rohana Wijeweera, spoke about what he called ‘Indian expansionism’ in the 1980s and even portrayed India as an ‘enemy’ of Sri Lankan interests, according to media reports.

Also Read | Sri Lankan President-elect Anura Kumara Dissanayake thanks PM Modi

In his inaugural address to the nation, President Dissanayake on Monday stressed that Sri Lanka cannot remain in isolation and needs international cooperation. Dissanayake said he is not a magician; his objective is to be part of a collective responsibility to elevate the economic crisis-stricken country, reported PTI.

(with inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 01:36 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldSri Lanka Elections 2024: Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates Sri Lanka’s new president Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    454.70
    01:54 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    10.5 (2.36%)

    Tata Steel

    152.95
    01:54 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.59%)

    State Bank Of India

    803.20
    01:54 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    21.3 (2.72%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    295.45
    01:54 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    9.15 (3.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries

    543.80
    01:47 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    45.35 (9.1%)

    Finolex Cables

    1,489.25
    01:47 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    103.45 (7.47%)

    Minda Corporation

    601.45
    01:47 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    41.75 (7.46%)

    Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail

    351.00
    01:47 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    22.8 (6.95%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,935.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,941.00-10.00
      Delhi
      76,093.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,945.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.