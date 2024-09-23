Sri Lanka Elections 2024: Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates Sri Lanka’s new president Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated new Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, soon after he was sworn into office on Monday, September 23.

Popularly known as AKD, Dissanayake is the ninth president of Sri Lanka. The 56-year-old leader of the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) was sworn in by the country's Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Anura Dissanayake defeated his closest rival, Sajith Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), in Sri Lanka Elections 2024. According to the island nation's official media, Xi Jinping congratulated Dissanayake soon after his swearing-in.

More about Anura Dissanayake Dissanayake is Sri Lanka’s first-ever Marxist party leader to become head of state. In 2023, he visited China and interacted with Chinese officials on bilateral ties.

China, along with India, is Sri Lanka's largest lender. In a debt swap, China took over the Hambantota port on a 99-year lease.

‘Anti India’ ‘Pro-China Leaning’ The new Sri Lankan President is known for his pro-China leanings. Some of his public statements and decisions didn't seem to favour India's interests.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake did not support the implementation of the 13th amendment of the Sri Lankan Constitution, which devolves powers to the country’s Tamil minority. It has been India's long-standing demand from its island neighbour.

Dissanayake’s party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), is also known for its anti-India and pro-China leanings. The party’s founding leader, the late Rohana Wijeweera, spoke about what he called ‘Indian expansionism’ in the 1980s and even portrayed India as an ‘enemy’ of Sri Lankan interests, according to media reports.

In his inaugural address to the nation, President Dissanayake on Monday stressed that Sri Lanka cannot remain in isolation and needs international cooperation. Dissanayake said he is not a magician; his objective is to be part of a collective responsibility to elevate the economic crisis-stricken country, reported PTI.