Sri Lanka revised a controversial mandatory order to cremate the bodies of COVID-19 victims, which denied minority communities, including Muslims, their religious rights
The government last month revised a gazette notification issued in April last year
Sri Lanka ended its forced cremation policy by allowing the burial of two persons who succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic, Army chief Gen Shavendra Silva said on Friday.
Amidst mounting international criticism, Sri Lanka revised a controversial mandatory order to cremate the bodies of COVID-19 victims, which denied minority communities, including Muslims, their religious rights.
The government's designated burial site at Iranathivu islet in the north eastern region faced opposition from the residents.
On Friday, two Muslim-dominated local councils in the eastern region had come forward to provide a burial site and accordingly the two bodies were buried in the Ottamavadi area in the eastern Batticaloa district.
When the Iranathivu residents protested against burying the COVID-19 dead there, the government said they were also looking for alternative sites.
The Muslim and Tamil minority political parties had decried the government's forced cremation policy against the Muslim religious funeral rites as racist.
However, the government maintained that burials of victims could endanger the water table.
For 10 months, the Muslim and Christian minorities in the country and international rights groups lobbied the government to end the policy of forced cremations.
The cremation of bodies is forbidden in Islam. PTI CORR MRJ MRJ