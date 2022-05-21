Sri Lanka govt lifts state of emergency after two weeks, imposes 10 hour water cut2 min read . 07:57 PM IST
The move to lift emergency, effective Friday night, was taken with the improvement of the law and order situation in the island nation
COLOMBO :The Sri Lankan Government lifted the state of emergency that was imposed following unprecedented economic and anti-government protests. The move was taken with the improvement of the law and order situation in the island nation.
The island nation of Sri Lanka has been facing severe food and fuel shortage as part of the worst economic crisis that came as an aftermath of the Covid pandemic induced lockdown that halted the whole world.
The anti-government protests saw prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resign and saw Ranil Wickremesinghe take his place.
An embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had declared a state of emergency with effect from May 6 midnight, the second time in just over a month amidst growing countrywide anti-government protests over the economic crisis.
The Presidential Secretariat stated that the state of emergency has been lifted with effect from Friday midnight, Hiru News reported.
The president's decision to declare the emergency had come amidst weeks of protests demanding his resignation and the government, blaming the powerful Rajapaksa clan for mishandling the island nation's economy, already hit by the pandemic.
Nine people were killed and over 200 injured in clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters.
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.
An inflation rate spiralling towards 40%, shortages of food, fuel and medicines and rolling power blackouts have led to nationwide protests and a plunging currency, with the government short of the foreign currency reserves it needed to pay for imports.
New York-based ratings agency Fitch has downgraded debt-ridden Sri Lanka’s sovereign rating to “restricted default" after the country defaulted on making international sovereign bond payments. On 12 April, Fitch had downgraded Sri Lanka to ‘C’.
Water cut imposed in Colombo
Several parts of the Colombo city will undergo a 10-hour- long water cut on Saturday, Sri Lanka media reports said citing the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) of the country.
The report said that the water cut will be effective from today at 10.00 pm and extend till 8.00 am on Sunday morning. It has been imposed due to the maintenance work, reported the Daily Mirror.
The supply in four areas of the city will be completely interrupted while two areas will experience low pressure water supply, the board said while advising people to store required amount of water and use it cautiously.
