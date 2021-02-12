Sri Lanka in talks with private investors to operate ECT: MEA

New Delhi: The Sri Lankan government is in talks with private investors involved in a three-way pact between New Delhi , Colombo and the government of Japan to operate the East Container Terminal (ECT) of Colombo Port, an Indian foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.

The talks were aimed at overcoming the impasse over cancellation of the pact to operate the ECT by the Sri Lankan government, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

“India’s interest for participation in the Colombo port is a long standing one since most goods handled there are from and to India. We had, in principle, agreement from the Sri Lankan Government in this regard. Current Government has, however, expressed a preference in engaging investors directly. I understand discussions are still underway," Srivastava said.

The pact was signed in 2019 with India and Japan holding 49% stake in ECT. The Colombo Port is an important port for trans-shipment of goods coming to India.

But earlier this month, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that the operation of the east terminal would be done by Sri Lanka Ports Authority. News reports say that the Sri Lankan government’s move came in the wake of intense protests from port employees’ unions with other unions also joining the campaign demanding the cancellation of the pact with India.

The development of the ECT was a subject discussed by Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar when he visited Colombo in January. However days after Jaishankar’s visit, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had assured port workers that the ECT was not going to be sold or leased, and that there would be an “investment" by India’s Adani group, news reports said. But the unions were not convinced and continued their protests.

Following the decision to handover the development of the ECT project to the Sri Lankan Ports Authority, a Sri Lankan cabinet meeting approved a proposal to develop the West Terminal at the Colombo Port as a Public Private Partnership with India and Japan.

India has not yet commented on this. According to news reports, the West terminal is strategically no different from the East, and commercially even better. The Sri Lankan government was trying to sweeten the deal for India by offering India and Japan a much higher stake – as much as 85% in the West terminal as compared to 49 % in ECT, according to news reports. The unions which had opposed the ECT contract are said to be supportive of the proposal to invite India and Japan to participate in the development and operation of the west terminal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via