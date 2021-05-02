The country has recorded several cases of the UK variant which has a bigger mortality rate
Under the new guidelines, wedding receptions will not be permitted until May 21
Sri Lanka's health authorities have issued new tough guidelines, including banning wedding receptions and gatherings at religious sites, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the Island nation continued to record a spike in daily infections.
For the fifth on Friday, the daily number of cases reported crossed the 1,000-mark.