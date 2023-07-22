Sri Lanka likely to allow Indian rupee to be used in local transactions: Report1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 11:08 PM IST
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said Accepting the Indian rupee would work as an advantage for Sri Lanka as the trade imbalance between the two countries is in favor of India.
Amid the island nation's struggles to build its depleted foreign reserves and to emerge from last year’s unprecedented economic crisis, Sri Lanka is mulling the possibility of allowing the use of the Indian rupee for local transactions, reported AP.
