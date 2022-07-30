Sri Lanka moves ahead to form all-party national government2 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 09:46 AM IST
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has invited all parties to form the national government.
To help the bankrupt nation emerge from the worst economic catastrophe, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe wrote to members of Parliament and invited them to establish an all-party national administration.