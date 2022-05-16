Sri Lanka: Nationwide curfew imposed from today. Details here

Sri Lanka: Nationwide curfew imposed from today. Details here1 min read . 02:33 PM IST
- It will remain effective till 5 AM on Tuesday.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Due to the conflicts in Sri Lanka, a nationwide curfew has been imposed from 8 PM on Monday. It will remain effective till 5 AM on Tuesday
Due to the conflicts in Sri Lanka, a nationwide curfew has been imposed from 8 PM on Monday. It will remain effective till 5 AM on Tuesday