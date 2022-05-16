Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sri Lanka: Nationwide curfew imposed from today. Details here

Sri Lanka: The curfew will remain effective till 5 AM on Tuesday
1 min read . 02:33 PM IST Livemint

  • It will remain effective till 5 AM on Tuesday. 

Due to the conflicts in Sri Lanka, a nationwide curfew has been imposed from 8 PM on Monday. It will remain effective till 5 AM on Tuesday

